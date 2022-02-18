Coke's New Flavor Tastes Like The Galaxy -- Kind Of

Coke has come out with a ton of flavors over the years. According to Spoon University, items like Vanilla Coke and Cherry Coke have hit their marks, while other sodas like Orange Coke and Raspberry Coke didn't taste quite right. These missteps haven't stopped Coca-Cola from exploring new flavors and their latest soda pushes these boundaries to the final frontier.

CNN reports that Coca-Cola plans to release Coca-Cola Starlight. The drink allegedly tastes like outer space and comes in regular and zero-sugar varieties. The beverage company stated that the new soda should emulate the feeling of sitting by a campfire and looking up at the stars, while also making the drinker think about "the feeling of a cold journey to space." The description has led some to believe that the soda may taste like s'mores or raspberries, but nothing has officially been confirmed yet. Additionally, the new soda has a red tint to it. While Coca-Cola claims that the drink tastes like stargazing, a reviewer managed to get their hands on it and revealed what this new soda may taste like.