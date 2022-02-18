Driscoll's Strawberries Were Just Recalled Over Pesticide Concerns

Driscoll's produce has faced some steep obstacles over the course of the past few months. Back in November 2021, the brand recalled its blueberries in Ontario due to a metal contamination, per Food Safety Network. Driscoll's now faces another produce recall over an issue with their strawberries. According to Eat This, Not That!, the recall is now taking place in the United States, where the strawberries were distributed from centers in California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri, and Maryland.

Driscoll's sold the strawberries in question fresh, meaning that they should no longer find their way to store shelves, and since the recall was issued on January 21, there is a good chance that many of these strawberries are no longer edible if they were stored in a fridge. But if you bought these impacted fruits and stored them in your freezer, make sure to get rid of them or return the items to the grocery store. Producers treated the strawberries with the pesticide Etoxazole and when examined, "exceeded the government's "Maximum Residual Limit (MRL)"" for the chemical, per Eat This. While this contamination warranted a widespread recall, the situation could have proven worse for everyone involved.