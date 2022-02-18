Why Billionaire Carl Icahn Just Called Out McDonald's Supply Chain

In its eighty-plus years of business, McDonald's has been involved in numerous scandals and questionable business practices. From leading the public to believe its fries were vegetarian-friendly to allegedly using pink slime as meat filler, McDonald's is no stranger to scrutiny. To be fair, McDonald's isn't the only chain to find itself in trouble periodically.

As far as company policies go, avid news-watchers might remember how McDonald's sued its former CEO in 2020 for getting romantically involved with an employee. In addition, McDonald's products are primarily sourced from Brazil — and this supply is destroying the rainforests, says Greece Peace.

While icky management behavior and destruction of endangered ecosystems are already bad enough, McDonald's is back in the hot seat for another accusation. This time, the fast food chain is facing charges of animal abuse. To make matters worse, this issue was addressed originally back in 2012, says the LA Times, with little to no progress since then.