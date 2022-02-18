Ruby Tuesday's Menu Is About To Get A Lot Bigger — And More Affordable

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday has been a mainstay of the American bar and grill chain restaurant scene for years. The restaurant chain is a popular fast-casual spot that many families know and love but what people may not know is the restaurant was actually named after the Rolling Stones song of the same name and was suggested to the owner, Sandy Beall, by none other than Bob Hope (via New York Times.) Among the restaurant's heyday in the '90s and early 2000s, Ruby Tuesdays were often found in shopping mall complexes and became part of the culinary scene associated with mall culture, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

But unfortunately, the chain has taken a recent dive, and after declining sales and numerous closed locations, as Restaurant Business reports, Ruby Tuesday filed for bankruptcy in October of 2020. This doesn't mean permanent closures of all locations, even though many shut down in response to the bankruptcy and even more shuttered their doors due to the pandemic, according to Restaurant Business. In order to boost sales at remaining locations, Ruby Tuesday continues to roll out new deals and campaigns to entice diners back through their doors.