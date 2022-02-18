Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)

In 1960, when single-use containers were about to take off, around 94% of soda was sold in refillable containers, but today, less than 1% is sold that way, according to the Container Recycling Institute. It's no secret that single-use plastic is an environmental nightmare, causing widespread pollution. Coca-Cola and Pepsi have taken heat in the past for being some of the biggest perpetrators, and Waste Management World names them as the top two biggest plastic polluters. Coca-Cola famously used to be sold in exclusively glass bottles that could often be returned for a deposit, but plastic is now the norm, with Daily News reporting that Coca-Cola says only about 11% of its packaging is glass as of 2010.