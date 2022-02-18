Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club membership is divided into two tiers: "Club" and "Plus." The "Club" option is $45 per year and doesn't include the free shipping, pharmacy, and optical savings, plus Sam's Cash that the $100 yearly "Plus" program does, according to the membership page on the Sam's Club website. The new Sam's Cash program is the latest version of the previous Cash Rewards for Plus members and Cash Back on the Sam's Club credit cards. The Sam's Cash program allows customers to get 2% back on certain purchases with a limit of $500 per year. Clark also reports that members can now cash out monthly instead of just annually and use their accrued Sam's Cash for online or in-store purchases, toward a membership fee, or just in the form of actual cash, and the Sam's Cash never expires. Sam's Club says that Sam's Cash replaces the other various rewards programs so members can track all their consolidated rewards in one place rather than the previous system of overseeing everything separately.