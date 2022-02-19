The Ginger Salad Dressing Aldi Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About

While a nice, fresh salad can certainly be delicious all on its own, sometimes a salad dressing can really kick the taste of those veggies up from good to great. The right kind of dressing can even serve as an excellent marinade, dip, or topping for just about all of your favorite vegetables. It seems that one satisfied Aldi shopper recently discovered the salad dressing that they want to put on every veggie they eat, and they decided to shout it from the rooftops of Reddit.

"I'm hooked on this salad dressing. It's in the refrigerator section where they sell lettuce. So amazing!" u/Turdbill_Platypus captioned a photo of the chain's Little Salad Bar Ginger Vinaigrette. They explained they liked to put it on "whatever I have on hand ... Normally I chop up the artisan lettuce from Aldi and sometimes I will shred carrots and chop cucumbers and zucchini in the salad. I'll top it with grilled chicken or something." But there are ways to use this dressing that don't have to involve salad. "I make an egg roll in a bowl recipe and smother it with this," u/HallahFin posted in a separate Reddit thread praising this same Ginger Vinaigrette dressing.