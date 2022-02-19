Heavy Snowfall Emptied Out A Costco And Fans Are Jealous

Grocery shopping may not be the most exciting errand in the world, though some might argue that venturing to Costco for fridge, freezer, and pantry re-stocks makes the task infinitely better. In fact, some members enjoy shopping at the wholesaler so much that they've even admitted to wandering aimlessly around the warehouse just for fun.

Despite the clear love that some cardholders have for the big box retailer, Costco fanatics also agree that there are a few downfalls to shopping there, like having to navigate the hoards of shoppers it draws in on a regular basis. "It's almost always a madhouse inside," Showbiz Cheat Sheet writes, also noting that the parking lot is a "brutal place" as well.

Reader's Digest suggests planning your shopping trip for either a weekday afternoon – more specifically, a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – or a weeknight during the last hour before close to try and avoid the large crowds that are so common at Costco stores. However, if fans can't make it to their local warehouse during either of those super precise periods of time, putting the Costco trip off until the next snowfall may land them a crowd-free shopping experience, as well.

Such was the case recently at one Midwestern Costco location, according to one of its employees, who took to Reddit earlier this week to show off just how empty their store had gotten once the snow started falling from the sky.