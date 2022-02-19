This 'Jaw Dropping' Waterloo Display At Whole Foods Has Reddit's Attention

We've probably all seen plenty of grocery store displays. Sometimes it's just a table loaded with boxes and boxes of fresh paczki when you walk in the door. Sometimes it's middle aisle pallets full of a dizzying array of legal fireworks. And sometimes it's a massive product-based sculpture celebrating America's favorite holiday: the Super Bowl. It hardly comes as a surprise that retailers deem the Super Bowl perfect for their various "marketing opportunities" (via Progressive Grocer).

Whatever the occasion may be, stores set these displays up to get our attention. If they can get us to stop and look at apple pie or a great sale on twelve-packs, they're much more likely to make a sale. It's really only an added bonus that cases of beer and soft drinks are perfect building blocks, especially when they come in block-shaped cases. A group of cases creatively stacked at a Whole Foods caused people on Reddit to stop and smell the flowers from afar – or rather appreciate the flower-shaped arrangement of Waterloo drinks.