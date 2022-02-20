A Montana Ranch Just Brought Bison To Costco Stores

It's a fair assumption that at most steakhouses, your order options will include some type of beef, with the menu offering a variety of cuts and ways to cook them (via Rewards Network). Similarly, in grocery stores, beef is usually the go-to meat when searching for steak, but this popular protein is not the only meat choice out there, and more people are noticing the benefits, and flavors, others have to offer.

Aside from the common pork, poultry, and fish options, you may be surprised to learn about a variety of other not-so-popular animal-based proteins available, or you may have already incorporated some of these into your monthly menu. Liver, for example, is sometimes used as an option for those looking for a steak alternative and there are some more exotic meats that you might try like alligator, ostrich, and even guinea pig depending on where in the world you are eating.

Restaurants seem to be adding more protein options to the menus, Burger King offers the Impossible Whopper for those looking for a vegetarian option, and Bareburger has a bison burger on the menu. Along that vein, Costco has teamed up with a Montana ranch to bring that same meat to their stores in an interesting way that will allow shoppers a new option to enjoy.