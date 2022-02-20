Courvoisier's New Bottles Give A Nod To Their Roots

Once upon a time in a land far away, or, more specifically according to Eater, in the 1600s in the Cognac region of France, a drink was born that would someday become more popular here in North America than it is in its country of origin. Cognac, of course, is that drink. Today, of the four major producers making cognac, including Hennessy, Martell, Rémy Martin, and Courvoisier, the latter is considered the greenhorn of the group.

It wasn't until 1828 that newbie Courvoisier got to work in the Cognac region. According to the company's website, that is when Maison Courvoisier was established in Jarnac. A lot has happened since 1828, and recently, the not-quite 200-year-old company has been making some major moves. Food & Wine reports that Courvoisier's previous Chief Blender of 13 years, Patrice Pinet, is retiring. Taking over the role is Thibaut Hontanx who previously held the Master Distiller role at Courvoisier and will now serve as the company's seventh Chief Blender. In addition to a new Chief Blender, Courvoisier also got a brand new look.