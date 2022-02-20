Feds Are Looking Into Alleged Dirty Dealings By Fatburger's CEO

The FBI is currently looking into financial crimes committed by Andrew Wiederhorn, the CEO of FAT Brands, which comprises Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Marble Slab Creamery, and more, according to the Los Angeles Times. He's accused of tax evasion and receiving "millions of dollars in sham loans," among other offenses. Additionally, the FBI alleges that Wiederhorn paid for expensive personal luxuries through an affiliate of FAT Brands, and he used his son's PayPal account to earn American Express points on company money. Another detail that caught the eyes of investigators was Wiederhorn's 2018 tax return, which listed his monthly income as double what he said it was when applying for a car loan that same year.

The LA Times reports that "no charges have been filed against any person or against FAT Brands," and Wiederhorn's attorney recently stated to the public that he denies any wrongdoing on the part of his client. Further, FAT Brands is "fully cooperating" with the FBI's ongoing investigation.