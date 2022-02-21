The Popeyes Order Alan Ritchson Used To Bulk Up For His Role In Reacher

Jack Reacher may be fictional, but Alan Ritchson, who plays the tough-as-nails ex-military fighter and vigilant is very real. Working hard to earn this highly competitive role, Ritchson knew he was stepping into something larger than life. As he shared with Cinema Blend recently, "Anybody would be happy and lucky to play Reacher, so yeah, it was a very competitive process, and I'm eternally grateful that I ended up with the part." In order to nail that part, the already fit actor worked with a special diet to become even more jacked and put on a whopping 30 pounds of muscle.

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Ritchson confirmed the added weight and asked guest host Derek Hough, "Have you ever put on 30 pounds? It's a full-time job to eat enough to put on 30 pounds. I had an assistant whose only job was to bring me food. It was like a conveyor belt of smoothies and protein." He then said that when it came to packing on the pounds for his role, he got "pretty clever" with the process.

And what, might you ask, is Ritchson's diet trick? Popeye's chicken of course.