The Anthony Bourdain Quote Breaking Bread Opens With

Going to the movies and enjoying good food might not seem to have too much to do with one another, aside from movie theater popcorn, of course. But there's a documentary called "Breaking Bread" that might just get foodies to indulge in a film as their next satisfying treat.

The documentary comes from filmmaker Beth Elise Hawk, and it follows the creation of a food festival by the first Muslim-Arab winner of "MasterChef" Israel. In creating the festival, the winner, microbiologist Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaleel, seeks to build a community between Arab and Jewish chefs in Haifa, Israel, as they prepare signature unique dishes from their own cultures (via Roger Ebert).

Fittingly, the movie opens with this quote from the late chef, entertainer, and food philosopher Anthony Bourdain: "Food may not be the answer to world peace, but it's a start." This was an ongoing theme that ran through Bourdain's work and was especially noticeable in "No Reservations," where he traveled the world in search of good food, good people, and cultural connections.