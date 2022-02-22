TikTok Is Shook After Learning Starbucks Employees Watch You In The Drive-Thru

Three days ago, one Starbucks barista shared information on TikTok that spooked viewers. "I hope y'all realize we can see u in the drive-thru when you make faces at us," text added above the video read. "LOL." The video itself showed the barista shaking their head sardonically as they revealed that the drive-thru at Starbucks has a camera that can be seen within the store. Since the posting, this revelation has been viewed just shy of 1 million times.

Most just learned of this and spiraled into worry: "Omg as if I thought my social anxiety could get any worse." "So," another asked, "you've definitely seen me crying in the drive-thru too then? Huh?" The creator responded with "Yeppp." A third horrified person wrote, "You saw me pick my nose."

Some of the comments, however, were from Starbucks workers recounting things they have witnessed at the drive-thru. "The [number] of girls who sit in their bf's lap to order bc a man can't say pink drink or white mocha," one exclaimed. Others commented over how weird it is when they watch couples fight at the drive-thru, not knowing their domestic squabble is being watched.