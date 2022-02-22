Starbucks Barista Calls Out This 'Rude' Behavior By Drive-Thru Customers

According to a 2021 QSR article, drive-thru orders accounted for half of Starbucks' second-quarter sales. That means that your average Starbucks barista working at the drive-thru probably deals with a lot of people every single day. And while their main job is to take orders and prepare food and drinks for their customers, many of them might try to bring a little bit of friendly cheer to their interactions. However, this friendliness is not always reciprocated, and in fact, some customers can strike the employees as downright dismissive. One frustrated barista recently took to Reddit to commiserate with their fellow Starbucks workers over what they perceive as rude behavior they have encountered while taking orders.

"This may sound silly..but when i greet you with 'how are you doing today' in the [drive-thru] or cafe, the least you can do is give me a response or something," u/kowalskiananalysis posted to the r/starbucks subreddit. They bristled at customers just diving right into the order without acknowledging the greeting: "that's so rude ... be nice to your baristas we are tired and stressed." It seems other baristas were also fed up with this kind of behavior. "Honestly this is why I don't even ask anymore. 99% of them don't care," u/omogal123 replied. "Eventually you'll just take it as a joke. I once calculated the ratio of people that would respond to me.. the number was abysmal," wrote another user. Another Redditor said that this kind of behavior was to be expected, "especially in the drive thru."