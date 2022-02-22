The Guinness World Record For Tallest M&M's Stack Is Shorter Than You Might Think

That's right. A new champion has emerged to lay one M&M upon another. That person is Brendan Kelbie, a 22-year-old from Australia. He achieved a new Guinness World Record with his stack of M&Ms, beating out the previous joint record, set by the UK's Will Cutbill and Italy's Rocco Mercurio of Italy, both of whom created a stack of five M&Ms (via ABC 4).

In 2020, Kelbie tied with the then-record holder Silvio Sabba, who was the champion of the M&Ms stack with just four M&Ms. So, how many did Kelbie stack together this time? It was just one additional M&M added to the previous record for a grand total of six of the miniature Mars Inc. candies, which were initially released in 1941. To qualify, the stack has to stand freely for 10 seconds. Also, only the most basic M&M's are allowed, thereby ensuring a level playing field.

Kelbie seems addicted to breaking the records of others. Besides this, he holds 12 other titles. For example, he made the most drumstick flips in a minute with 98 flips. The majority of his records, however, are non-food related. Instead, Kelbie has proven himself adept at flipping things, stacking things, and spinning a basketball on a pair of spectacles, his finger, and his nose.