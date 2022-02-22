California Residents Are Baffled As A Massive Bear Keeps Stealing Pizza

Some noteworthy animals have robbed their fair share of pizza over the years. The infamous rat known as "Pizza Rat" was spotted in New York dragging away a slice of pizza, while a variety of cats went viral after snatching their owners' pizzas (via Delish). Now another animal has made the news thanks to its pizza-stealing ways and its victims are starting to tire of the bear's antics.

According to Food & Wine, a 500-pound black bear nicknamed "Hank the Tank" has found its way to Lake Tahoe and started breaking into homes, rummaging through the kitchens of the unsuspecting residents. On average, this species of bear weighs between 100 and 300 pounds, and a local wildlife expert believes this particular animal gained the extra 200 pounds by going after human food. So far, the bear has invaded at least 28 homes since July 2021 and goes straight to the kitchen. The New York Times reports that once "Hank the Tank" enters a home, he doesn't act aggressively. "He just sits there and eats," Ann Bryant, the executive director of the Bear League, said. "He doesn't attack them. He doesn't growl. He doesn't make rude faces."

While the bear might use his large figure to break into homes to politely eat food, his behavior has sparked some to call for a drastic solution.