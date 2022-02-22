Why A Half-Sized Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Has Fans Fuming

Some users suggested that global factors, such as the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues, played a big part in the diminished size and quality of Chick-fil-A's products, while others blamed shrinkflation. Shrinkflation is an economic term that refers to the practice of keeping the price of an item the same, but decreasing its size, quantity, or quality in order to cut costs, according to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI). Shrinkflation is a type of inflation, which has been an ongoing problem in the United States, especially in the restaurant industry, with inflation rates rising 7.5% in January of 2022, the highest it has been since 1982, via CNBC.

While rising inflation may account for Chick-fil-A's reduced portion sizes, some fans of the chain still insisted serving this type of sandwich was not acceptable. "Weird. Every chick fil a is supposed to test/rate the food twice a day to make sure stuff like bun coverage, done-ness, etc. are all up to par. something like this would fail instantly," u/arentech said, before advising the OP to "try contacting the operator."

With prices increasing and quality dropping, it seems like Chick-fil-A may be running the risk of driving away some frustrated customers who no longer feel that they are getting their money's worth.