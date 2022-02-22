Instagram Is In Love With Ree Drummond's Mother-Daughter Pic
Ree Drummond is known for her famous food blog The Pioneer Woman, her Food Network show of the same name, and her various other appearances as a judge on several baking competition shows. Plus, The Pioneer Woman has a line of cookware at Walmart. Did we mention that she even has her own clothing line, has written several cookbooks, and even operates a hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where her home and business are based?
Basically, she's an incredibly successful, incredibly busy woman, but she always has time for family. Drummond's husband Ladd and her kids have always been a part of her show. Her kids got even more involved during COVID, even stepping in, along with her nephew and son-in-law, to help film episodes of her show (via The Pioneer Woman blog). Drummond may be a hands-on mother, but she's also someone's daughter. So when she shared a mother-daughter pic on Instagram, fans loved it. But it wasn't a mother-daughter pic of Ree and one of her girls. Rather, it showed a photo of Drummond and her own mom.
Drummond shared 2 pics with her mom
In the Instagram post, Drummond shared two photos with her mom. In the first, she and her mom are in the kitchen, both wearing floral-print blouses and sipping on what looks like blood orange mimosas. In the second picture, you see Drummond in the kitchen opening her arms to greet her mother as she walks through the door. "Love and joy enter the room when she does," Drummond said in her caption, "and everyone's always so happy to see her," she continued.
So far, Drummond's post has gathered more than 49,000 likes. Fans probably couldn't help but comment on the endearing mother-daughter post. A parade of compliments called the image of Drummond and her mom "beautiful" and "cute together" or showed love to the floral shirts they were wearing. Others commented on how special it is to have a close relationship with your mother into adulthood. "You are so fortunate to have your mom," said one fan. "I lost mine 15 years ago and it's still so hard." Drummond's daughter Alex also dropped a line in the comments: "Gee is the best."