Instagram Is In Love With Ree Drummond's Mother-Daughter Pic

Ree Drummond is known for her famous food blog The Pioneer Woman, her Food Network show of the same name, and her various other appearances as a judge on several baking competition shows. Plus, The Pioneer Woman has a line of cookware at Walmart. Did we mention that she even has her own clothing line, has written several cookbooks, and even operates a hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where her home and business are based?

Basically, she's an incredibly successful, incredibly busy woman, but she always has time for family. Drummond's husband Ladd and her kids have always been a part of her show. Her kids got even more involved during COVID, even stepping in, along with her nephew and son-in-law, to help film episodes of her show (via The Pioneer Woman blog). Drummond may be a hands-on mother, but she's also someone's daughter. So when she shared a mother-daughter pic on Instagram, fans loved it. But it wasn't a mother-daughter pic of Ree and one of her girls. Rather, it showed a photo of Drummond and her own mom.