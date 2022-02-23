Gordon Ramsay Clapped Back On Twitter About 'Basic' Restaurants

South London's Battersea Power Station, which was built in the early 1930s, once supplied around 20% of London's electricity needs, according to the Power Station's website. It was decommissioned in 1983, but 2022 promises to be the year that this historic site opens once again and begins supplying energy to the people of London. However, said energy will not be in the form of electrical impulses, but rather culture-enhancing and community-building initiatives.

Specifically, when ongoing conservation slash renovation efforts have been substantially completed – which some predict may be the case before the end of 2022, the Battersea Power Station is expected to become home to at least 100 shops, bars, restaurants, and other "retail and leisure destinations," as well as offices, event space, a public riverfront park, and an adjacent riverside neighborhood to be known as "Circus West Village."

In fact, just this week, Battersea Power Station announced its preliminary lineup of bars and restaurants slated to open inside the renovated historical site starting in September 2022. "Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of British and international eateries with Le Bab, Where the Pancakes Are, Poke House, Clean Kitchen Club, Paris Baguette, Joe & The Juice and Starbucks joining the Power Station line-up," Hospitality & Catering News reported. In addition, everyone's favorite curmudgeonly celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, will be opening a Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in Circus West Village. Now, if only he could just get a little gosh darned respect.