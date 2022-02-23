Giada De Laurentiis Divides TikTok With Girl Scout Cookie Ranking

Asking somebody about their favorite season typically yields one of four results: summer, fall, winter, or spring. However, if you pose that question to a snackophile, there's a good chance that Girl Scout Cookie season might be their preferred time of the year. According to a press release from the Girl Scouts of America, the annual hocking period for the sweet treats kicked off on January 11 this year and will run through April, meaning that fans still have plenty of opportunities to nab a few boxes if they haven't already run into a troop selling cookies outside of their local grocery store.

One cookie lover that has already begun stocking up on the seasonal goodies is Giada De Laurentiis, who recently posted a TikTok video that not only showed off her stash of Girl Scout Cookies but also revealed her personal ranking of the various flavors. The upload, which was shared to the platform on February 21, used a sound clip from Lifetime's popular reality show "Dance Moms" in which dance instructor Abby Lee Miller individually ranked the students in her class while, on screen, a hand that presumably belonged to De Laurentiis removed pieces of paper to reveal a certain flavor of Girl Scout Cookie underneath.

One by one, the cookbook author unveiled a total of six boxes starting with her least favorite to her number one choice. Some found De Laurentiss' rankings to be valid. However, not everyone was in agreement with the Food Network star.