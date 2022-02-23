Sister Wives' Christine Brown Just Got Her Own Spinoff Cooking Show
From number three wife to number one cook, Christine Brown of the TLC hit reality series "Sister Wives" gets her own cooking show. Shared in a joint Instagram announcement, TLC writes, "A taste of something new! #SisterWives' Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine."
Brown has been a longtime member of the cast of TLC's "Sister Wives," seen as the spiritual wife of polygamous patriarch Kody Brown, who is also the father of her six, now mostly adult, children (via Fandom).
Leaving her marriage with Kody earlier in 2021, TLC is highlighting Brown's cooking skills, which may have been previously overshadowed by her polygamous marriage. In the teaser clip, Brown shares that she has many favorite recipes which are "not only delicious but super easy to make." Considering this wife and mom has often cooked for her large family, we anticipate some tasty suggestions from Brown, just in time to add to our favorite summer recipe repertoire.
Here's what to expect on Cooking With Just Christine
"Sister Wives" fans are thrilled over the news reported on TLC's Instagram post, with one user exclaiming "I've never loved anything more," followed by a ton of hashtags. Another shares, "I love to cook too. I can't wait to try some of your recipes!" But what kind of recipes can we expect from the sister wife?
People notes that, although the actual recipes are not-yet-revealed, the Instagram video teaser shows cake, tacos, and a layered casserole — foods that shout family-friendly and that can also impress guests at a potluck.
A separate post on Brown's Instagram page from December 2021 offers a peek at daughter Truely frosting some cinnamon rolls, and fans even then expressed demand for more. "You should do your own cookbook and podcast" and "Have you ever considered creating and selling your own cookbook? I'd be first in line to buy it!"
Per the announcement, you can catch "Cooking With Just Christine" every Sunday on TLC.com.