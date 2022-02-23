Sister Wives' Christine Brown Just Got Her Own Spinoff Cooking Show

From number three wife to number one cook, Christine Brown of the TLC hit reality series "Sister Wives" gets her own cooking show. Shared in a joint Instagram announcement, TLC writes, "A taste of something new! #SisterWives' Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine."

Brown has been a longtime member of the cast of TLC's "Sister Wives," seen as the spiritual wife of polygamous patriarch Kody Brown, who is also the father of her six, now mostly adult, children (via Fandom).

Leaving her marriage with Kody earlier in 2021, TLC is highlighting Brown's cooking skills, which may have been previously overshadowed by her polygamous marriage. In the teaser clip, Brown shares that she has many favorite recipes which are "not only delicious but super easy to make." Considering this wife and mom has often cooked for her large family, we anticipate some tasty suggestions from Brown, just in time to add to our favorite summer recipe repertoire.