Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab This Everything-Seasoned Sourdough

Nothing tastes quite like an everything bagel, and in recent years, its signature flavor has popped up in more and more products. According to A Sweet Pea Chef, this combination of flavor stems from a mix of salt, onion flakes, black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and minced garlic. Trader Joe's found success by bottling a similar spice blend, and fans loved pouring it over all kinds of meals, per Influenster.

Instagrammer @aldi.mademedoit discovered a new take on everything seasoning during a grocery run. They stumbled upon a loaf of Aldi's Everything Sourdough and had to show it off online. They posted the photo to Instagram alongside the caption: "This smelled so good! Just standing next to it I could smell the seasoning. I love when @aldiusa adds everything seasoning on all the things. Now what the heck can I use this bread for? I need all the ideas!" Followers quickly jumped in with their exciting takes and couldn't wait to share their thoughts.