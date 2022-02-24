Bethenny Frankel Just Opened Up About A Severe Food Allergy Scare
Bethany Frankel aired words of caution after a severe food allergy scare earlier this week. The television personality, who is known as one of "The Real Housewives of New York," was recently on vacation with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, in Costa Rica, when she suffered a major allergy attack (via the Daily Mail).
The Bravo television star has been vocal about her severe allergy to fish, and even got a plane to turn around because they were serving it as a meal option (via USA Today). According to a survey, Frankel's allergy is not a rare occurrence, as 6.6 million Americans have a medically diagnosed or self-reported allergy to seafood. Moreover, there's one really gross reason someone might be allergic to fish, and it's not due to an actual fish allergy.
Better Health Channel reports that the most common fish allergy reaction is hives, but Frankel's allergy is far more serious, as she notes in a TikTok. In the video, Frankel describes the scary moment experienced by her and her daughter while on vacation.
Frankel emphasizes being prepared
Frankel urges those with food allergies to execute extreme caution whenever they are dining out. She explains how she suffered a major allergy attack at a restaurant while on vacation, even after her daughter told the server how her mom couldn't eat fish. There was ultimately an error in the food delivery, which caused a "medical emergency" that "traumatized" Frankel's young daughter. In the caption of her video, Frankel writes, "Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling."
Frankel's fans showered the comment section with empathy, writing sentiments such as "So sorry how frightening for your precious daughter too. Omg. Glad it's all ok" and "And make sure the ppl u r with know how to help you. It's so very scary when you see a loved one not being able to breathe. So happy u r ok Bethany."
Frankel stresses to parents the importance of being prepared in these situations and advises viewers to "overprotect" themselves. She took to the Twitterverse to warn fans as well, sharing, "If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen." In addition to Frankel's advice, if you have food allergies, you may want to call the restaurant ahead of your visit to make sure they can accommodate you.