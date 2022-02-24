Bethenny Frankel Just Opened Up About A Severe Food Allergy Scare

Bethany Frankel aired words of caution after a severe food allergy scare earlier this week. The television personality, who is known as one of "The Real Housewives of New York," was recently on vacation with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, in Costa Rica, when she suffered a major allergy attack (via the Daily Mail).

The Bravo television star has been vocal about her severe allergy to fish, and even got a plane to turn around because they were serving it as a meal option (via USA Today). According to a survey, Frankel's allergy is not a rare occurrence, as 6.6 million Americans have a medically diagnosed or self-reported allergy to seafood. Moreover, there's one really gross reason someone might be allergic to fish, and it's not due to an actual fish allergy.

Better Health Channel reports that the most common fish allergy reaction is hives, but Frankel's allergy is far more serious, as she notes in a TikTok. In the video, Frankel describes the scary moment experienced by her and her daughter while on vacation.