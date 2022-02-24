Spice Lovers Won't Want To Miss These New Sam's Club Items

In 2020, Sam's Club surprised its fans by launching a spicy chicken sandwich that reminded customers of southern-style sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. Per Today, Sam's Club offered the breaded chicken breast filet sandwiches from Member's Mark in boxes of 10 that were available for $16 each. A Redditor who sampled the product wrote a glowing review that read, "We bought these, I've had one so far. I made them in the air fryer. It was really good, tasted very similar to a spicy Chick-fil-A."

Sam's Club has also experimented with other spicy offerings. For example, the store started selling the Huy Fong Original Sriracha Almonds in 2020, a spicy treat that combined crunchy almonds with Sriracha sauce (via Pop Sugar). A customer praised the product on the Sam's Club website and wrote, "I'm a huge fan of anything Sriracha, this is no different. I would highly recommend these if you like Sriracha sauce or if you just like spicy nuts."

The retailer has now launched more products for its customers in the hope that they will appeal to customers who enjoy cranking up the spice levels in their dishes.