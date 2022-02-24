Martha Stewart's Green Juice Recipe Is Her Secret To 'Looking Good'

In her TikTok video, Martha Stewart spoke about her trustworthy green juice recipe and mentioned that it has ingredients such as homegrown spinach, celery, mint, parsley, store-bought cucumbers, oranges, ginger, and pineapple slices. She added that many people have wondered why she doesn't add kale or cabbage to her juice to which she said, "First of all, kale makes me burp ... I just like to make juice that tastes really, really good."

She wrote in the caption that she follows a healthy diet and exercises regularly but believes that her "real secret to looking good" is her green juice (she has a glass every single day). Also, Stewart spoke at length about her green juice recipe in the Harper's Bazaar interview and said, "My green juice is very special to me."

A commentator thanked Stewart for avoiding raw kale because the ingredient usually gives them painful cramps, while another TikTok user simply wrote a comment filled with longing: "I wish we could purchase this in the stores."