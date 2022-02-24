Why Subway Might Be In Worse Shape Than It Seems

An uptick in your sales revenue would seem to suggest good things for a business, but that's not necessarily the case. To understand why some restaurant industry analysts do not share Subway's optimistic view of its 2021 sales results, start by imagining you're the one with the business. Let's say, you sell widgets for $1 apiece. Presumably, you chose that price because it left room for a profit after you took into account the expenses you incur in the making, advertising, and selling widgets. But thanks to ballooning inflation that may cause restaurant prices to increase, you can't make that same profit unless you raise your prices to $1.07. Since inflation is endemic, your widget customers have enough extra cash to pay the higher price. Accordingly, you sell the same number of widgets, but now your sales figures are up by 7%.

In other words, instead of an actual uptick in business, you're just treading water, trying to stay afloat as economic factors conspire to raise prices overall. This may or may not be the case with Subway because it has not known at this juncture how much of Subway's 2021 sales growth was actually attributable to inflation. However, at least one Subway franchisee who wished to remain anonymous suggested the number may be significant enough to warrant concern that Subway isn't doing as well as its sales number might seem to suggest (via NY Post).