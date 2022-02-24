Americans Consume A Whopping Amount Of Canned Tuna Each Year

In today's world of trendy and eclectic Instagrammable foods, you may find it surprising that one of the most-consumed food items in the United States is canned tuna. Known to be economical, convenient, and nutritious, canned tuna remains a tried and true staple in many home pantries (if not an especially photogenic one).

Until the year 2000 when StarKist introduced innovative new vacuum-sealed foil pouches for its tuna, packaging for traditional canned tuna had undergone little change since being introduced by Albert Halfhill in the early 1900s. StarKist's new packaging is now commonplace in American supermarkets and has the benefit of adding significantly less water to the product.

However, one of the reasons canned tuna remains a popular food item in kitchens across America is its long shelf life. The USDA suggests that unopened cans of tuna remain safe to consume for up to five years. In addition to having a long shelf life, canned tuna requires no refrigeration and is therefore a popular item to take camping, hiking, or to include as a part of an emergency food supply; it was a notable subject of panic buying in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. But even outside periods of panic, tuna consumption regularly reaches staggering numbers.