Fans Are Trying To Figure Out What Makes Costco's Store-Brand Bacon Unique

There may be a lot of things that keep Costco's customers coming back to the store again and again, from the extensive selection of pastries in their baked goods department to their wide selection of great deals on premium liquor. But for fans of smoked meat, there is one item that makes the trip worth it on its own: Costco's store-brand bacon.

Some less-than-stellar brands of bacon can be disappointing, delivering an unpleasant, occasionally "plasticky" texture, and an overly salty or just plain bland flavor, via the Daily Press. However, many Costco customers have been raving about the quality of the chain's Kirkland Signature bacon, which many shoppers found to be a tasty, high-quality product, despite being around 20% cheaper than comparable bacon brands, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One Costco shopper was so delighted and surprised by the bacon's quality that they recently took to the social media site Reddit to try to get to the bottom of exactly why Costco's bacon was so superior to other brands. "Why is Costco bacon so much better than the average store bought?" u/squares3D asked their fellow Costco fans.