Cracker Barrel's Pancake Kitchen Is Getting A Major Expansion

We've been loving Cracker Barrel and its adjoining general store for over 50 years. Country fried steak, mac n' cheese, meatloaf, homestyle fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, all the best things to order at the beloved chain to fill your food fantasies. And we can't forget the comforting all-day breakfast items on the Cracker Barrel menu. Sure, an order of three pancakes with maple syrup packs a whopping 740 calories, but at least it tastes good and fills you up (via Cracker Barrel).

Two of the top five most popular menu items at the restaurant include pancakes, says Fox Business. So, it's no surprise that the brand recently announced plans to expand its delivery-focused brand, The Pancake Kitchen, with nearly 100 additional locations in the United States throughout 2022, bringing the grand total of Pancake Kitchens to 200 (via Restaurant News). Why get up early to make pancakes and bacon when you can have a Cracker Barrel breakfast brought right to your door with a little help from DoorDash and Uber Eats?