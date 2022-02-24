Buddy Valastro Just Got Nostalgic About Nutella

Ah, Nutella. That deliciously sweet and creamy chocolate hazelnut spread perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert (or in other words, anytime). Invented in 1951 by Italian baker Pietro Ferrero and marketed across Europe in 1964 by his son, Nutella quickly caught on in popularity in Italy and abroad (via Insider). Today, a whopping amount of Nutella is produced each year — according to Eat This, Not That!, 365,000 tons (or 730 million pounds) of Nutella is produced each year, or about the weight of the Empire State building and enough to spread around the world nearly twice! So perhaps it's not surprising to count Cake Boss Buddy Valastro as one of its many fans.

In a sweet video recently posted to Instagram, Valastro shares a clip of him making a Nutella sandwich for his daughter Sofia. As he prepares her sandwich, Valastro gets nostalgic about his own childhood, and how Nutella sandwiches "hold a special place in my childhood memories." As he explains to Sofia in the video clip, "when I was a kid, that's what Italian moms made. Everyone had peanut butter and jelly and we had Nutella and Italian bread."