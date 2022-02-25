Aldi Shoppers Are Buzzing About This Spicy New Popcorn Flavor

Popcorn fans love flavors that stray from traditional butter. According to Taste of Home, snack fans have imbued their popcorn with chocolate mint, Buffalo ranch, and even a Cajun butter topping. While these taste mashups can inspire anyone to grab a handful of popcorn, that hasn't stopped food makers from coming up with even more unique popcorn coatings over the years. Popcorn fans have found a solid mix of sweet and savory flavors, but the possibility of spicy popcorn can seem elusive. Aldi has now entered the fray with their latest take on a heat-filled popcorn that promises to stir up social media.

Aldi's official Instagram account posted a picture of the chain's new Wasabi & Soy Popcorn alongside the caption, "Would you give wasabi & soy popcorn a try?! Raise your hand if you'll be adding it to your #ALDIHaul this week!" The post inspired a flurry of activity from Aldi's followers and fans couldn't wait to jump in and share their takes on this new snack.