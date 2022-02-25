Trader Joe's Has A New Cookie Perfect For Francophiles

The Instagram post has picked up some serious traction, and fans can't get enough of this Trader Joe's find. Excited takes on the French Chocolate Crepe Wafer Cookies range from "I am so excited to try these," to "These are soooooooooooooooo amazing! Ate the whole box in one sitting!" Others jumped in with takes such as "I tried them yesterday ... they're already gone!! So tasty" and "Yes!! These are sooo good. And serving size is 6." One user even confirmed the authenticity of the cookies, saying, "Omg whenever we go to France we stock up and bring these types of cookies home! Glad we'll be able to get these from TJ's now."

Followers loved the find, and the only negativity came in the form of people wishing they had grabbed these wafers. One Instagrammer said, "Ugh, I saw these the last time I went shopping, and I knew I should've grabbed one! Hopefully they're still around when I go back this weekend," and another user couldn't find them, saying, "Did not see these yesterday. I need them!!!" Those who did get the chance to take home a box had one common thought: "I enjoyed them but they were too easy to eat!"