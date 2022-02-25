Burger King Just Became More Expensive. Here's Why

If it feels like everything has gotten more expensive lately, it's not all in your head. Prices are skyrocketing, especially in the grocery and restaurant industry. Restaurant Business reported that in November of 2021, menu price inflation was the highest it had been in 39 years and was up 6% from the prior year. It's no surprise, considering that food costs were exploding, cooking oil cost nearly 40% more, the cost of chicken had seen a 36% increase, and beef prices jumped a whopping 41% in 2021. Something as simple as gloves is now a much more significant part of the cost to run a restaurant.

The Chief Procurement Officer for PPE of America, Sean Kelly, told SFGate, "Before Covid, you could buy a box (of nitrile gloves) for $3 – $6. Go on Amazon now, and you'll see the average price is $19 – $25, which is ludicrous." No one is immune to the effects of the supply chain disruptions that have been plaguing the industry. Restaurants are forced to raise their prices to offset the rising cost of food, labor, shipping, and other business costs that have inflated (via Reuters). McDonald's and Chipotle have already raised prices, with the Golden Arches projecting about a 6% overall price hike for 2021, according to CNN Business.