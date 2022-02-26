Fans Want Padma Lakshmi To Make A Top Chef-Ru Paul's Drag Race Crossover Show

In the world of reality competition shows, "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Top Chef" stand out in their own ways. When the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts asked some of its professional chefs to name the best cooking shows, an instructor named "Top Chef" as the top competition show. And in a 2018 piece for Gold Derby, Susan Wloszczyna declared it "the creme de la creme of U.S. food shows." "RuPaul's Drag Race" has amassed a cult-like following during the course of its run, serving as inspiration for some members of the LGBTQ+ community while contestants joyously compete to take the title of Queen of the Drag Queens (via Vox).

At first glance, one might not see how the two shows could relate based on content. Yet while RuPaul's love of indulging in burnt toast and black coffee might not make him sound like "Top Chef" material, fans are clamoring to get some kind of crossover and for Padma Lakshmi to lead the charge. It would not be the most far-fetched idea, given the history of celebrity appearances and crossovers "Top Chef" has already had with other shows, like the time the chefs cooked for Glee star Lea Michelle. Plus, based on a recent Instagram post, it looks like Lakshmi's not against the idea!