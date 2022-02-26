Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.
The chocolate-peanut butter combo is a pretty irresistible treat, so it should come as no surprise that many Aldi shoppers are raving over the store's Specially Selected Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream. The item is such a hit that one pleased shopper took to Reddit to rave about it, calling it "my favorite ice cream, hands down."
Some Aldi shoppers admit that they can't resist this ice cream
Many fellow Reddit users took to the thread in agreement that this Aldi ice cream is the perfect way to enjoy the delectable blend of peanut butter and chocolate goodness. "This one is great, it's comparable to the chocolate peanut butter Häagen-Dazs imo," one user replied and another joked, "Oh Lordy, this is the best news for my taste buds and the worst news for my family history of diabetes."
However, a few shoppers reported one major problem with this Aldi ice cream — it's apparently so good that they just can't stop eating it. "I can't have this in my house because I'll eat the whole thing in a few days," one Redditor wrote. "I don't even bother with a bowl, a half gallon is 2 or at most 3 sittings," agreed another fan.
Any Aldi shopper who can't resist all things chocolate and peanut butter might be delighted by this popular ice cream, as are some of these Redditors. However, according to Aldi, it's a seasonal item that's only available in the winter, so if you're hoping to give this flavor a try don't wait too long.