Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Many fellow Reddit users took to the thread in agreement that this Aldi ice cream is the perfect way to enjoy the delectable blend of peanut butter and chocolate goodness. "This one is great, it's comparable to the chocolate peanut butter Häagen-Dazs imo," one user replied and another joked, "Oh Lordy, this is the best news for my taste buds and the worst news for my family history of diabetes."

However, a few shoppers reported one major problem with this Aldi ice cream — it's apparently so good that they just can't stop eating it. "I can't have this in my house because I'll eat the whole thing in a few days," one Redditor wrote. "I don't even bother with a bowl, a half gallon is 2 or at most 3 sittings," agreed another fan.

Any Aldi shopper who can't resist all things chocolate and peanut butter might be delighted by this popular ice cream, as are some of these Redditors. However, according to Aldi, it's a seasonal item that's only available in the winter, so if you're hoping to give this flavor a try don't wait too long.