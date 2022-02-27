Viral TikTok Shows $5,555 Price Tag For A Taco Bell Quesadilla
We've all probably experienced a food craving so powerful that we'd be willing to pay just about anything to get a taste. You may even be able to recall a time that you've actually ended up shelling out a little bit more than you normally would for a meal – perhaps following a fun night out on the town? But regardless of whether or not your judgment is a little clouded, most people still have a limit on the price they'd pay for their grub, even if they've had a hankering for it for days on end.
Such was the case for TikTok user @kenzieraephoto, a.k.a. Kenzie Rae, who had to draw the line during a recent trip to Taco Bell when one of the items in her order showed a price tag exorbitant enough to make anybody think twice about the meal they were about to consume.
"Hold on," a voice – presumably Rae's – could be heard saying in the background of the now-viral video of the incident that was posted to the platform days ago. The camera then zoomed in on the drive-thru order box, where the TikToker's order for a Beefy 5 Layer Burrito and a Chicken Quesadilla were listed on the screen. Seems normal so far, right? Well, it almost was, except for the fact that Rae's Chicken Quesadilla was priced at $5,555.49, bringing her order total to a whopping $5,919.25.
Would you pay this much for food from Taco Bell?
Fast Food Menu Prices reports that the average price of a Chicken Quesadilla at Taco Bell is $3.39, so when TikTok user @kenzieraephoto's recent order for one was listed at $5,555.49 at the drive-thru, she was understandably a bit confused. However, rather than going full Karen, the TikToker saw some humor in the situation. "That's the funniest thing I've ever seen. I think that would have to be the world's most expensive Taco Bell order," she said before pointing out the mistake to the employee behind the screen, who then requested a moment to try to figure out what was going on.
The drive-thru predicament had plenty of TikTokers buzzing in the comments section. Some praised Rae for how she handled the situation while others thought about how the worker on the other side must have felt. "The way I know they turned off their headset and screamed," one person commented. Of course, there were plenty of jokes made, as well. "They changed the recipe. It now comes with a used car!" user @guccidripdrip wrote. "This is why those 'pay for the person behind you' chains always ends with me," another user teased.
Unfortunately, the TikTok video did not detail the conclusion to the baffling incident. However, at the time of this writing, we have not seen any news alerts reporting that Taco Bell has sold its most expensive Chicken Quesadilla ever, leading us to believe the situation was resolved.