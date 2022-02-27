Viral TikTok Shows $5,555 Price Tag For A Taco Bell Quesadilla

We've all probably experienced a food craving so powerful that we'd be willing to pay just about anything to get a taste. You may even be able to recall a time that you've actually ended up shelling out a little bit more than you normally would for a meal – perhaps following a fun night out on the town? But regardless of whether or not your judgment is a little clouded, most people still have a limit on the price they'd pay for their grub, even if they've had a hankering for it for days on end.

Such was the case for TikTok user @kenzieraephoto, a.k.a. Kenzie Rae, who had to draw the line during a recent trip to Taco Bell when one of the items in her order showed a price tag exorbitant enough to make anybody think twice about the meal they were about to consume.

"Hold on," a voice – presumably Rae's – could be heard saying in the background of the now-viral video of the incident that was posted to the platform days ago. The camera then zoomed in on the drive-thru order box, where the TikToker's order for a Beefy 5 Layer Burrito and a Chicken Quesadilla were listed on the screen. Seems normal so far, right? Well, it almost was, except for the fact that Rae's Chicken Quesadilla was priced at $5,555.49, bringing her order total to a whopping $5,919.25.