McDonald's Hostage Situation In Australia Ends In Fatal Shooting

On Friday, a shirtless man was shot in the Australian city of Logan after emerging from a McDonald's with a knife. The Australian reports that officers demanded that he drop the knife. When he continued to approach, they responded with at least three gunshots. He was taken to hospital but died from the wounds.

Before entering the McDonald's location, the man had reportedly brandished his knife at other businesses. While inside the McDonald's, however, the man had held one worker hostage at knifepoint, demanding that they empty the cash register. Ultimately, however, no one else was physically harmed.

As the Australian Broadcasting Corporation details, the Crime and Corruption Commission will head an investigation of the incident. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll maintains that the officers involved made the right call: "If you have the training like I have and all police officers, knives are just as dangerous as guns if not more so."