Martha Stewart Adds 3 New Tropical Flavors To CBD Line

September 2020 marked the launch of Martha Stewart's line of CBD products (via Delish). The original line included three products: gummies, soft gels, and oils. Of the three CBD edible products, only the gummies and oils were flavored. The first three oil options to hit the market included Meyer lemon, blood orange, and an unflavored variety. The brand has since added a peppermint option. Originally, the gummies came in two fruit medley choices. The first is full of citrus flavor profiles, made up of Meyer lemon, kumquat, and blood orange. Berry lovers weren't left out — the second gummy option featured red raspberry, huckleberry, and black raspberry flavors.

According to Prepared Foods, Martha Stewart CBD is the fastest-growing CBD brand and has outpaced quarter-over-quarter growth by 20%. Given the brand's success, in November of 2021, right on the tail of its one-year anniversary, Stewart launched a 'harvest medley' flavor of gummies featuring pomegranate, concord grape, and green apple. Now, fans of the line won't have to wait another year for another gummy flavor. Stewart recently announced that the brand is rolling out another option, and this time it's getting tropical.