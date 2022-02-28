Wolfgang Puck Shows TikTok How To Make CUT's Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter lettuce has a delectable name and proves to be a highly versatile ingredient. According to Masterclass, it can easily find its way into salads or transform into a plant-centric wrap. The produce item consists of a few strains of lettuce, like Bibb or Boston lettuce, and gets its name from the buttery texture of the leaves. You might not immediately associate lettuce and butter with each other, but when you compare this lettuce to a crispy vegetable like Romaine lettuce, the comparison makes more sense.

Butter lettuces can transform into great salads, so it just makes sense that Wolfgang Puck created a signature dish for his restaurant, CUT, using this variety of produce. According to Detroit Free Press, Puck's salad draws upon a cheese like blue cheese, Roquefort or Stilton, in addition to cherry tomatoes, avocado, sherry vinegar, a variety of fresh herbs, and the special butter lettuce. While the chef has shared the recipe for this salad before, nothing compares to watching the master at work. Puck recently amazed fans by taking to TikTok to show off exactly how he constructs the iconic creation.