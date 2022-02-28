Gilmore Girls Fans Will Love This New Cookbook

If you've watched every episode of "Gilmore Girls," maybe even more than once, then chances are you've found yourself craving a cup of Luke's coffee, some of Sookie's gourmet specialties (her risotto sounded amazing), or a slice of the countless takeout pizzas Lorelai and Rory Gilmore consume on the show. Sadly, their hometown of Stars Hollow is just a fantasy, but now, thanks to a new cookbook, you can make the food from "Gilmore Girls" a reality.

The book is called "Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook," and it's written by Elena P. Craig and Kristen Mulrooney. It doesn't come out until April 26, 2022, but it's available for pre-order now, and will cost $32.99 (via Delish). Once fans get their hands on a copy of the new cookbook, they'll be able to take a deeper look at the culinary landscape of the show. Even the most die-hard fans might have missed some of the food-related Easter eggs included in the cookbook.