The Brutal Way Wendy's New Billboards Troll McDonald's Fries

Everyone knows that the fast food industry is highly competitive. Two well-known brands that have often tried to outdo each other are McDonald's and Wendy's — according to Business Insider, the two companies competed particularly fiercely against each other in 2018. For example, Wendy's released a Super Bowl commercial that made fun of McDonald's frozen beef with the tagline, "The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too." Furthermore, the commercial advised its viewers to "skip the hamburgers at the Frozen Arches."

While the brand was already known for being pretty vocal on its social media accounts, it challenged a competitor on TV for the first time. However, McDonald's had a strategy of its own and the company declared that it would be using fresh beef while making its Quarter Pounder burgers across the U.S. As expected, Wendy's reacted to the news strongly on social media with a tweet that read, "Hey @McDonalds, heard the news. Happy #NationalFrozenFoodDay to you for all the frozen beef that's sticking around in your cheeseburgers."

Well, this rivalry isn't going away anytime soon: per Entrepeneur, Wendy's has started teasing McDonald's once more — this time around, the brand is focusing on fries.