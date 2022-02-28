The Surprising Age When Bobby Flay Became A Head Chef

Celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay has had a long and storied career in the food industry, starting when he was just a kid. Perhaps as a sign of his future calling in the kitchen, a young Bobby Flay asked for (and received) an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas when he was just eight or nine years old, as he told Today in an interview. Then when he was in sixth grade, Flay got a job delivering pizzas after school though he didn't do any actual cooking, according to this Instagram post.

Flay's first real job in the kitchen didn't happen until a few years later, when he got a job at restaurant Joe Allen. His father may have been a part owner of the popular restaurant in New York, but Flay's first job there was the less-than-glamorous role of temporary busboy, which turned into a role in the kitchen. Flay so impressed owner Joe Allen with his potential and talent that Allen offered to pay his tuition to the French Culinary Institute, according to his Food Network biography. After graduating in 1984, Flay was hired on as a sous-chef for the newly opened Brighton Grill, and it was there that Flay became a head chef at a shockingly young age (via Guideposts).