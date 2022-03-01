Amanda Freitag Is Psyched For Guy Fieri's Tournament Of Champions

Guy Fieri's "Tournament of Champions" is back for a third season, and fans aren't the only ones who seem excited about the return of the bracket-style head-to-head cooking competition. The Food Network has been hyping the new season with 32 contestants to lots of fanfare, given that the grand prize is $100,000.

One of these Season 3 "TOC" competitors is Amanda Freitag who may be best known as a longtime judge on "Chopped," though she's also appeared on Food Network standbys like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef America," and she also has plenty of restaurant experience under her belt (via Amanda Freitag). Freitag competed in Season 1 and Season 2 of "Tournament of Champions," finishing in the semifinals in the first (via Food Network Gossip). Like the fans, Freitag is over the moon about Season 3, making her feelings known on a recent Instagram post.