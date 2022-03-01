How Aldi UK Is Making Its Easter Eggs More Eco-Friendly

If you're trying to make a more conscious effort to shop green when Easter rolls around this year, Aldi may be able to help with that, but only if you're based in the UK. The German discount supermarket brand recently announced that all of its UK store-brand Easter eggs will be plastic-free come Easter, according to Packaging Gateway. Aldi vowed to remove plastic from a significant part of its "seasonal confectionery range for this year," which also includes Aldi products like the Popcorn Egg and Ice Cream Egg.

Instead of sitting in a plastic egg carton, Aldi's Easter eggs will be supported by cellulose film and card boxes. (In the past, Aldi has used "plastic windows" and "plastic blister packs" for egg packaging.) By sourcing plastic-free packaging, Aldi is estimated to save 24 tons of plastic. In addition to reducing the use of plastic, Aldi's line of 2022 Easter-themed products is also 100% recyclable.