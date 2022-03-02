Why Coors Is Making A Huge Change To Its Packaging

Any product that's been around for well over a century is bound to evolve to keep up with the times. That's certainly the case for Coors Light, a Coors Brewing product that hit the scene in 1978 and is now the United States' second-largest beer brand. While many of Coors' aesthetic changes over the years may have been for the better (when's the last time you saw a flat-top can?), it turns out that there's one old packaging detail that the company never should have abandoned. This one has to do with the environment.

In a recent press release, Coors Light announced that it plans to devote $85 million to doing away with plastic six-pack rings and "[transitioning] to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year," per Food & Wine. Interestingly enough, these "traditional" carriers may not be too dissimilar from the ones Coors was working with several decades ago. What's more, parent company Molson Coors has vowed to create cardboard carriers for all the brands in its North American portfolio by 2025, which "should save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually."