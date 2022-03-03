Instagram Is Giddy About Costco's Hello Kitty Soup

What's more warm and comforting than a bowl of chicken noodle soup? A bowl of Hello Kitty-themed chicken noodle soup, of course! The Instagram account @costco_doesitagain posted a picture of stacked boxes of chicken noodle soup at their local Costco location. The caption read, "Hello Kitty Chicken Noodle Soup $7.99 #costco #costcodoesitagain."

From the picture, the viewer could see that these packs come with six bowls that are easy to prepare by just adding hot water. The packaging is bright red and yellow, which are the colors reminiscent of the iconic character. The bowl's packaging also features little chicken drawings to signify the flavor of the soup. This isn't the first time the big box store has sold Hello Kitty products in its stores: Costco's adorable decorated Pyrex sets it had in stock last year were also a big hit. And it's safe to say from the @costco_doesitagain post's comment section that people are equally as excited about this instant meal kit.