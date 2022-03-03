Aldi Fans Say This Shopping Problem Is Too Common

Aldi, the German grocery chain, is known for its low prices and its unconventional shopping cart system. Most of the time, when you hear people talking about Aldi carts, it's because of the coin exchange. In order to use a shopping cart at Aldi, you have to insert a quarter. This disengages a locking mechanism that latches the cart to the one in front of it, releasing the cart. When you return it, your quarter is returned (via The Kitchn). This unique system is in place to save on labor costs.

According to the FAQ page on the Aldi website, the quarter deposit system means that no additional staff needs to be hired to corral the carts in the parking lot, and customers are incentivized to return their carts to get their coin back. Though, if you want to bypass this system completely, you could always bring your own shopping bag or purchase one of the reusable shopping carts some locations are selling to shoppers (via Honey). One Reddit user, though, ran into a different problem with the shopping carts at Aldi.