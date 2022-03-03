Here's What Joe Biden Is Giving Up For Lent

President Joe Biden's love for ice cream and sweets is legendary, so much so that we can't imagine him ever meeting an ice cream he didn't like (via Columbus Monthly). As University of Cincinnati political science Professor David Niven told Columbus Monthly, "You have to appreciate the Joe Biden mastery of the ice cream cone. Because there's always a cone. It's not a cup. And yet he's never, ever getting it on his tie. I mean, imagine how well-known a photo would be if he had one of those scoop-fell-off-the-cone kinds of moments. Yet that never happens. This is a guy who knows his way around an ice cream cone."

Columbus Monthly's Suzanne Goldsmith also weighed in, writing, "If it is creamy and frosty and sweet, Joe Biden is all about it. The man has been photographed with a cone in his hand so often, one wonders how many hours a day he spends on the treadmill to burn it all off." Which is why those of us who have had to give up something we love for something as personally significant as a religious occasion can appreciate the weight of the president's decision to take a break from one of his life-long loves.